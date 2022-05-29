Wanted man arrested in Broxtowe after officers scale balcony to catch suspect

Broxtowe’s Operation Reacher team attended an address in the district on Wednesday, May 25, shortly after 7.15pm, in search of a man wanted by the courts in relation to drug offences.

The team quickly established the man was inside and living at the address.

In an effort to get the job done and arrest the wanted man, two officers then bravely scaled the balcony of the property and were able to grab the keys and throw them to the officers on the ground.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Broxtowe Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of police work by my Operation Reacher team.

"I see on a daily basis just how hungry they are to find wanted persons and this is an excellent example of their tenacity.

“Our Operation Reacher teams regularly draw on skills they have acquired over their careers to get the jobs done.

“Officers are there to protect people and if we have information that a wanted person is inside a property we will act.