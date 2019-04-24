Walk of Witness sees worshippers reflect on Easter story in Mansfield villages

Churchgoers demonstrated their faith by carrying crosses through the streets of Blidworth and Rainworth, to visit all the churches in the Parish.

The Walk of Witness took worshippers through Blidworth and Rainworth, stopping at all the churches in the villages for about 15 minutes to reflect upon the events leading up to the Crucifixion.

Marilyn Brown, church minister

Parishioners represented heir respective churches carrying crucifixes as a public demonstration of their faith, to the Methodist Church in Rainworth.

The Bishop of Sherwood, The Rt Revd Anthony Porter, also joined the walk for the first time

Marilyn Brown, church minister said: "We had short services which were different in each church.

"We had children, teenagers an older people walking with us, a real range of ages.

"We were blessed with a gloriously sunny day, which was nice as we have walked in the snow before."

This year's walk was the first to enter for a service at a Catholic church.

"The original title for the group was churches together, and that's what we wanted to do - unify as Christians of all denominations." Added Marilyn

Marilyn was also part of a community group who made and distributed 1000 angels around the villages of Blidworth and Rainworth in the run up to Easter.

A tag was attached to each angel, which had an inspiring thought on it, and the bible reference from which it was taken.

Marilyn said; "We planted the angels all over the villages in the week before Easter - in trees, by the roadside.

"The response from the community has been phenomenal.

"We are very much a church in the community,."

The walk started at 12.30pm at St Mary’s, Blidworth, and finished at 3.30pm at the Methodist Church in Rainworth.