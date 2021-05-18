Walesby Forest president walking 108 miles to raise vital funds for the activity centre

David Huxley, 78, is president of the board of trustees at outdoor activity centre and campsite, Walesby Forest, Nottinghamshire.

The activity centre usually hosts up to 50,000 visitors per year but it was hard hit by the pandemic, experiencing a 90 per cent revenue drop in 2020 and a further 50 per cent forecasted for this year.

So David has set off on a challenge to walk a total of 108 miles to raise money for the centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Huxley is raising money for Walesby Forest

As well as raising much needed funds for the centre, the walk is also a personal celebration for David as 2021 marks 70 years since he first visited the site as a wolf cub from Radcliffe on Trent and many subsequent visits as part of the Nottinghamshire Scouts.

David said: “I first visited Walesby Forest in 1951 and I remember it vividly, even after all these years, so I knew I wanted to do something to celebrate the milestone.

"However, with the struggle Walesby is currently facing due to Covid-19, it’s a great opportunity to raise some much-needed funds to ensure the centre remains open for next generation to enjoy the same fantastic experience I did.”

David will be walking for an eight-day period, with the route weaving through many Nottinghamshire villages and towns including Blidworth.

Guy Laurie, chief executive at Walesby Forest, will be joining David for part of the walk.

He said: “We’re so proud of David as it’s no mean feat to walk 108 miles in just over a week.

“I urge anyone who has visited the centre as part of the Scouts, Guides or on a school or corporate trip to consider supporting David’s fundraising effort.

"We’ve had the toughest year on record, and we just hope to raise enough funds to see us through this challenging period as well as remain open for young people and the local community for the next 80 years.”