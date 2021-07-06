Vote for Mansfield's Physical Activity Hero

Carolyn Hallam works with a whole host of organisations and groups across Mansfield including The Mansfield Health Partnership, Dementia Action Alliance, health services and community organisations to help turn the tide of inactivity.

She is also the Queen of outreach, going to events all over the town to spread help people who are not being catered for by traditional health and fitness provisions.

Carolyn has been with Mansfield District Leisure Trust (MDLT) since July 2014 and before that she worked in community development both in paid and voluntary roles.

Carolyn Hallam, health and wellbeing manager for Mansfield Leisure Centres

One of her biggest achievements of 2019 was the success of and recognition achieved for Mansfield’s Healthy Life scheme. Carolyn took over control of the exercise referral scheme in 2016 from Mansfield District Council (MDC) and has worked to build up an amazing 40 referral sources, including GPs, physios, pre-op assessment, weight management, pain management practitioners. Carolyn and her team’s work has helped almost 600 people since she took control of the scheme.

Paul Suter, marketing manager for the region said: “Having worked with Carolyn for over two years now, her commitment, empathy to others, particularly those often unrepresented in the local community is admirable.

“She drives the use of all our facilities in Mansfield, focussing on disadvantaged sectors of the community, ensuring everybody, whatever their level of fitness has access to activities and sports, benefitting them both physically and mentally. She’s an inspiration to work with.”

David Evans, head of health and communities for MDC said: “It is always a pleasure to work with Carolyn. She is enthusiastic about getting people active and in understanding and addressing the barriers that people face in doing so. She is always going the extra mile. She is a credit to MDLT and plays a vital part in getting people more active, more often in Mansfield.”