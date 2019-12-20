Volunteers set for special Kirkby Christmas lunch

Kind volunteers are gearing up to host a special Christmas lunch in Kirkby.

The Kirkby Community Christmas Lunch is inviting people who would otherwise be dining alone, or are unable to prepare and cook their own festive dinner, to come and join them.

Dean Greatorex, one of the team involved, said: “We are in our sixth year of providing a Christmas lunch with free transport and a hamper to leave with.

“We cater for about 50 people on the day with the help of volunteers at the Homesteads centre, kindly provided by Ashfield District Council.”

Mr Greatorex said the event was well supported by local businesses – but more help is always needed.

He said: “This event is getting bigger and more popular each year. It also costs a lot of money to run.”

To help, visit fb.com/kirkbycommunitychristmas

For details, or to book, call 07808 880876.