Volunteers needed for the next Kimberley Big Clean
The next Kimberley Big Clean is taking place this weekend.
This clean will be a town centre clean with the focus on litter picking, keeping Kimberley clean, identifying problem areas, clearing the land and garbage transportation.
The big clean is on Saturday, June 28 from 10am to 12noon, meeting at the rear of the Kimberley cricket pavillion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.