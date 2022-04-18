Volunteer to help police catch speeding drivers in Eastwood and Kimberley

Become a volunteer and help police to monitor speeding in your community.

The new initiatives aim to help put the brakes on speeding vehicles, make roads safer and improve general quality of life.

A community speed watch scheme is a partnership approach consisting of local residents who are willing to volunteer a small amount of their time each week to monitor speeds with a hand-held speed measurement device.

Police will train volunteers to operate the equipment and note down the details of speeding motorists.

Officers will follow up by sending warning letters to the registered keepers of offending vehicles, asking for their assistance in keeping speeds down in the local community and giving advice to help change their driving habits. Persistent offenders could face further action by the police.

There are 11 different beat areas in Broxtowe north which will benefit from the scheme, covering areas including Eastwood, Kimberley, Nuthall and surrounding areas.

Targeted locations for speed watch activity will be risk-assessed by police for suitability and to ensure safe operation.

Police community support officer Peter Keeley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have run these schemes successfully in the past, in response to ongoing community concerns about road safety and speeding.

“By providing training and support to community volunteers who want to set up community speed watch schemes we are helping them to make a positive contribution to road safety in the areas where they live.

“It’s a great way of getting things done by working together with our communities and tackling these issues which have a negative impact on their quality of life.

“We’re now urging volunteers, who must be aged 18 or over, to get in touch if they can spare at least an hour a week to conduct speed checks and help reduce speeding vehicles on their roads.

“The aim of the scheme is to encourage motorists to drive within the speed limit. Previous positive feedback from groups suggests that drivers visibly slow down when they see the volunteers by the roadside carrying out speed monitoring.

“Local residents have seen a positive change in driver behaviour and compliance with the speed limit and we look forward to replicating that success across more areas in the future.”