Drawn to play as the last band of the day, Newstead impressed adjudicator David Ashworth to win the championship section with their performance of Philip Wilby’s Red Priest, ahead of runners-up, Sheffield’s Unite the Union Band.

Red Priest is an extravaganza for brass and percussion built on themes from several of Vivaldi’s works and takes its title from Vivaldi’s nickname of The Red Priest, because of his reddish hair.

Newstead Brass also won the award for best soprano cornet player and won a trophy, cash prize and a piece of music donated by Pennine Music Publishing.

Newstead Brass celebrate winning the North East Midlands Band Association title

Long service awards were also presented to Susan Mercer, for 50 years, and Kathryn Baguley, Mark Davis, Bob Mercer and Blake Tague, all 25 years or more.

A band spokesman said: “We’re delighted to have taken this win which sets us up for the Midland Championships at Corby at the end of February, when we’ll be reprising the Red Priest.

“We’re extremely grateful to Martin Heartfield who has stepped in to direct the band from the start of the year and prepare us for these two competitions alongside his work with other bands across the country.

“We’re very much enjoying working with Martin and look forward to further improvements over the coming weeks.

“We also thank the Unite band for putting up some strong competition and wish them well for the Yorkshire area contest.”

The win put the icing on an excellent day for Newstead Brass with its former musical director Duncan Beckley winning section one with Horbury Victoria, former solo horn Graham Cardwell winning section two with Rolls Royce (Derby) and current principal trombone Kevin Holdgate winning section four with the Newhall Band.

Friend of the band Sharon Stansfield also led Long Eaton to first prize in section three, rounding off the section winners.

The band is currently taking bookings for 2023 and 2024 and will also be advertising for a new musical director shortly.