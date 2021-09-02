Visitors to Sherwood Forest will soon be able to enjoy a virtual reality experience

Dominic Le Moignan will feature in An Arrow Through Time, which has been described as the ‘world’s first ever interactive holographic movie’.

Nottinghamshire County Council, in partnership with academic researchers and local businesses, is leading the £10 million, 25-month test bed and trial programme to create the world’s first 5G Connected Forest at popular tourist attractions Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre and Rufford Country Park.

Project leaders say a selection of visitors to world-renowned tourist destination Sherwood Forest will be able to test and trial an augmented reality experience set in the woodland.

Coun Keith Girling, chairman of the county council’s Economic Development and Asset Management Committee, said: “5G Connected Forest really is an exciting project and I am proud that Nottinghamshire is leading the way in using the latest technology to deliver experiences which will inspire more visitors to come to the county, ultimately benefitting the local economy and businesses in the area.

“I firmly believe these fantastic visitor experiences highlight our ongoing commitment to make Nottinghamshire a go-to destination and ultimately boost our tourism offer.

“5G Connected Forest will also bring our historic and ancient woodland to life in a new and unique way, while also helping to protect it so it can be enjoyed by families and visitors for many years and decades to come.

“I would like to thank our partners for the excellent progress they have made as we work towards delivering an innovative project which will put Nottinghamshire at the forefront of the digital world.”

A new standalone website detailing the project’s vision and innovative work is now live, while the county’s most famous outlaw Robin Hood and Maid Marian have been busy filming as part of plans to bring a new augmented reality experience to Sherwood Forest and return the legend to life.

It is planned that visitors will be able to watch An Arrow Through Time via mixed reality headsets in what has been described as the ‘world’s first ever interactive holographic movie’.