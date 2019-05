Vikings, stalls, cakes and games wowed the crowds as dozens turned out in Pleasley for the annual spring fayre.

The event, in St Michael's Church on Saturday, May 18, featured vikings giving a display of weaponry and battling, the chance to parachute teddy bears from the church tower, a bouncy castle, a barbecue, and numerous stalls for guests. Below are some pictures your Chad took at the event.

Teddys were to jump from the tower. Ready for the event is Reverend Karen Bradley and children Grace Shepperd and Francesca Head with their teddys.

Juliette Thompson and Janie Plant were running a hand made goods stall.

Charleigh Hillman was helping her parents to sell scented roses.

Running the cake stall were Hillary Drabble and Linda Lowery.

Enactment group Danelaw were giving demonstrations of viking life.