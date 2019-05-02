Viking reenactment to take over Sherwood Pines

Have you ever wondered what it is like to see Vikings battle in the flesh?

If so, you may be in for a treat as the fabled Regia Anglorum re-enactors are set to return to Sherwood Pines to show Nottinghamshire what the Vikings were all about.

Vikings are set to take over Sherwood Pines next week.

The annual Viking Spring Thing, which will take place on May 11 and May 12, will feature displays by warriors in the arena, culminating in a major battle in the afternoon each day.

The calmer side of the Viking Age can also be experienced by wandering around the authentic living history camp, watching demonstrations of a wide range of crafts and chatting to the experts about their skills.

The Spring Thing is one of Regia Anglorum's major events, attracting re-enactors from all over the country to one of their favourite venues.

Last year about 80 warriors battled in the arena and hopefully they all survived to return this year!

The Spring Thing is organised by Forestry England, Regia Anglorum and The Friends of Thynghowe - a local history group.

A spokesman for The Friends of Thynghowe said: "The era we are celebrating began in the year 865 when the Viking Great Heathen Army invaded.

"After occupying York in 866 they moved south to Nottingham where they were confronted by the armies of the kingdoms of Mercian and Wessex.

"After a negotiated withdrawal back to York they established winter camps alongside the River Trent at Torksey and Repton before moving south to Wessex for the battles against King Alfred’s army.

"Sherwood's rich Viking Heritage will be celebrated between 10am and 4pm on each day. This is a free event, although the usual Sherwood Pines parking charges apply."