VIDEO: Watch as foxes have fun in the snow on a Nottinghamshire street

A resident in Sherwood shared this wintery video of foxes playing on a residential street, having fun in the snow in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Paul Scotney shared the video from Glendon Drive, Sherwood, and it has now been viewed thousands of times by social media users.

Paul captured the touching moment foxes came out to have fun in the snow during the chilled early hours of Sunday (December 3) morning.

He said he managed to film the video when he woke up to check on his children and caught the foxes “vibing” on the street.

Foxes having fun on Glendon Drive, Sherwood. A still image taken from the footage.

"They were there for a few minutes, just vibing and enjoying the snow,” he added.

Commenting on the video, Ella Whitworth said: “How wonderful.”

Julie Cooke said: “This is so cute.”

Katherine Burman said: “Makes you feel honoured to see them like that doesn’t it. So beautiful.”