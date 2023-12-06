VIDEO: Watch as foxes have fun in the snow on a Nottinghamshire street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul Scotney shared the video from Glendon Drive, Sherwood, and it has now been viewed thousands of times by social media users.
Paul captured the touching moment foxes came out to have fun in the snow during the chilled early hours of Sunday (December 3) morning.
He said he managed to film the video when he woke up to check on his children and caught the foxes “vibing” on the street.
"They were there for a few minutes, just vibing and enjoying the snow,” he added.
Commenting on the video, Ella Whitworth said: “How wonderful.”
Julie Cooke said: “This is so cute.”
Katherine Burman said: “Makes you feel honoured to see them like that doesn’t it. So beautiful.”
The video was also shared by the BBC and Notts TV.