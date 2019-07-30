Video shows terrifying moment maniac driver smashes into two cars on M1

This is the terrifying moment a motorist smashed into two cars on the M1 before racing away.

In the shocking footage, the Ford pickup truck smashes into a white car as it veers into the middle lane.

Crash on M1 - Credit: @Annie__McGuire

The truck then cannons back into the slow lane, crashing into the car in front before racing away.

Posting the video on Twitter, mum Annie McGuire revealed that her children were in the car at the time of the horror crash.

She said: “I’m going to post this. We got the fright of our lives so excuse some swearing. Worth watching the second vid to see the way they drive off. So so glad children are okay M1 near Sheffield/Barnsley.

“Unlikely anyone knows this driver but please get in touch if you do.

“P.s. the guys in the white car who also nearly got hit stayed with us and were lovely. Car is a write off. We have been so well looked after by the staff of the Premier Inn Sheffield/Barnsley.

“There are still many more good guys than bad out there. But yeah maybe get a dashcam...”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to the M1 northbound between junction 35 and 35a at around 8.15pm yesterday (29 July) following reports of a collision.

“Two lanes of the motorway were closed briefly and a speed restriction was put in place while officers helped to deal with the incident and two vehicles were removed from the scene.

“There were no reported injuries.”