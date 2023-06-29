Already, the UK has just had its hottest June on record, according to Met Office stats, and temperatures now predicted to hit 40C in some parts in July.

But while hot summer sun is a lovely thing to look forward to, it’s also vital that we know how to cool down when the mercury is rising, especially for the young and old and vulnerable.

Drinking plenty of water is one of the regular tips the experts give us, as well as wearing a hat and suncream and staying out of the sun during the hottest period of the day.