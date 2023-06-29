News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Video: Mansfield folk share their tips for keeping cool in a heatwave

The Met Office says things are going to properly heat up across the UK next month with a scorching July on the way.
By John Smith
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read

Already, the UK has just had its hottest June on record, according to Met Office stats, and temperatures now predicted to hit 40C in some parts in July.

But while hot summer sun is a lovely thing to look forward to, it’s also vital that we know how to cool down when the mercury is rising, especially for the young and old and vulnerable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drinking plenty of water is one of the regular tips the experts give us, as well as wearing a hat and suncream and staying out of the sun during the hottest period of the day.

But what else do Mansfield residents do to keep cool when there’s a heatwave on and what tips do they have to share with the rest of us?Check out the video to find out...

Related topics:MansfieldMet Office