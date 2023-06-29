Video: Mansfield folk share their tips for keeping cool in a heatwave
Already, the UK has just had its hottest June on record, according to Met Office stats, and temperatures now predicted to hit 40C in some parts in July.
But while hot summer sun is a lovely thing to look forward to, it’s also vital that we know how to cool down when the mercury is rising, especially for the young and old and vulnerable.
Drinking plenty of water is one of the regular tips the experts give us, as well as wearing a hat and suncream and staying out of the sun during the hottest period of the day.
But what else do Mansfield residents do to keep cool when there’s a heatwave on and what tips do they have to share with the rest of us?Check out the video to find out...