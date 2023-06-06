The Major Oak is a large English oak near the village of Edwinstowe in the midst of Sherwood Forest.

Legend has it that it was Robin Hood’s shelter where he and his merry men slept.

The impressive tree weighs an estimated 23 tons, a girth of 33 feet and a canopy of 92 feet and is around1000 years old.

The Major Oak in Sherwood Forest

The footage was captured by Worksop resident Mark Wrobel.

The famous tree was voted 'England's Tree of the Year' by a public poll by the Woodland Trust.

350,000 people visit Sherwood Forest each year. Tales of Robin Hood and his heroic acts still bring an air of magic to the woodlands.