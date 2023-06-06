News you can trust since 1952
VIDEO: Iconic footage of Robin Hood's oak tree in Sherwood Forest

These stunning aerial shots give a unique view of the infamous oak tree in Sherwood Forest made famous by Robin Hood and his merry men.
By Kate Mason
Published 7th Jun 2023, 00:01 BST- 1 min read

The Major Oak is a large English oak near the village of Edwinstowe in the midst of Sherwood Forest.

Legend has it that it was Robin Hood’s shelter where he and his merry men slept.

The impressive tree weighs an estimated 23 tons, a girth of 33 feet and a canopy of 92 feet and is around1000 years old.

The Major Oak in Sherwood ForestThe Major Oak in Sherwood Forest
The Major Oak in Sherwood Forest
The footage was captured by Worksop resident Mark Wrobel.

The famous tree was voted 'England's Tree of the Year' by a public poll by the Woodland Trust.

350,000 people visit Sherwood Forest each year. Tales of Robin Hood and his heroic acts still bring an air of magic to the woodlands.

To view more of Mr Wrobel’s videos visit youtube.com/@ukdroneking

