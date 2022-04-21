An epic rock ‘n’ blues show is planned at the Black Market Venue, aiming to bring together veteran musicians and bands from the Mansfield area to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

During the 60s, 70s and 80s the ’Carlsbro Academy Of Sound’ music shops, including one in Mansfield, were at the centre of a thriving live music scene.

Starting out in a garage, before moving to Station Street, the Mansfield shop eventually moved to much bigger premises on Chesterfield Road.

John Gill performing on stage

Carlsbro, was the ‘go to’ shop for musicians and manufactured its own huge range of instrument amplifiers and PA equipment. Sadly, the shop closed in the mid-90s.

Bands and artistes scheduled to appear at the event on Sunday, June 12, include Axeminster Burnes & The Rug Cutters, Jake & Elwood (Blues Bros.), Kick And Rush Old School, Stumble Bros and John Gill with more to be added.

One of the organisers musician John Gill, who is 72, a singer, songwriter, guitarist, music producer and teacher who has performed for many years with his siblings Rob and Chris in the Please Y’Self skiffle band.

The Stumble Bros will be performing at the event

John, who lives in Matlock Bath, and used to run gigs at the Fishpond, is originally from the Mansfield area, said: “Mansfield had a great music scene centred around the Carlsbro shop managed by Terry Vickers.

"At the time, there was a huge demand for pop, rock and cabaret performers from the extensive club scene in the Midlands and the North and beyond.

"We thought it would be a great idea to reunite some of the old faces, and maybe a few new ones for a gig in Warsop to raise money for Prostate Canver UK. It is something I have been trhough myself, but I thankfully I am OK now.”

"The venue at Warsop is a really great venue, there are two stages and it’s a brilliant place to play. I have played everywhere including Glastonbury, and it’s one of the best.”

The show will run from 3:30 pm - 9pm, and tickets are £10 and are available on Ticket Master (“Carlsboro Reunion”) now.