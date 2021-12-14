Veteran bookworm Averil is star of Sutton Library's 50th birthday celebrations

Long-time library member, 87-year-old Averil Higginson, cuts the cake at the 50th birthday celebrations of Sutton Library.

Bookworm Averil Higginson first became a library member when she was only ten years old, back in 1944, and worked for the Nottinghamshire library service for her entire working life before retiring.

So she was the ideal person to cut the birthday cake at Sutton Library’s party, which was held yesterday (Monday, December 13).

Customers of the library, which is based at the Idlewells Shopping Centre, were invited to the day-long party.

Staff, past and present, visitors and members celebrate the 50th birthday of Sutton Library.

It featured a variety of events and activities, including a singing session for mums and their babies, and a heartwarming concert of Christmas carols by children from Croft Church Of England Primary School in Sutton.

There was more entertainment with tips on how to play the ukelele, delivered by the music school that is operated by Inspire, the community benefit society which runs Sutton Library and all the library services across the county.

Visitors also got the chance to take a trip down memory lane to recall the history of the library, while children were treated to cake as they took part in a session to create a birthday badge.

What’s more, visitors could try out Inspire’s learning courses and get some business advice, while the ‘Idlewells Through The Ages’ exhibition proved popular.

Peter Gaw, chief executive officer at Inspire, said: “We were delighted to celebrate this incredible milestone at Sutton Library.

"It is a testament to the many colleagues who have worked in the library across the decades that they can celebrate this 50th birthday.”

Coun John Cottee, a director of Inspire and chairman of the communities committee at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “I offer my thanks to all the staff, volunteers and customers who have been involved in and supported Sutton Library over the last 50 years.

"The library is a significant part of the local community and is much loved by residents, whether they are lifelong library members such as Miss Higginson or new members who have recently discovered their local library for the first time.

“I want Nottinghamshire to have the best library service in the country and, as we celebrate fantastic milestones like this, it is clear to me that we are well on our way to that goal.”