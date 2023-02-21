News you can trust since 1952
Vehicle seized in Mansfield after motorist caught with no insurance

A motorist was caught driving without insurance by members of Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 1:10pm

The unit tweeted: “#Mansfield. The owner of this vehicle received a letter from @OpTutelage to remind him his car wasn't insured.

“Despite this he decided to drive past an RPU car before trying to do a quick right and left.

The vehicle was seized by Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit
“Vehicle found, driver #Reported and #VehicleSeized. #SeeYouInCourt.”