Vehicle seized in Mansfield after motorist caught with no insurance
A motorist was caught driving without insurance by members of Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit in Mansfield.
By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 1:10pm
The unit tweeted: “#Mansfield. The owner of this vehicle received a letter from @OpTutelage to remind him his car wasn't insured.
“Despite this he decided to drive past an RPU car before trying to do a quick right and left.
“Vehicle found, driver #Reported and #VehicleSeized. #SeeYouInCourt.”