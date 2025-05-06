2 . VE Day event at Clipstone Headstocks

The event includes guided tours of the iconic buildings, as well as access to the military and mining museum, and gallery. Enjoy food and drink available for purchase, and listen to music from the 1940s. Reenactors will be present, dressed in period attire, showcasing weaponry, vehicles, and equipment. This event will take place on May 8 (10am-4pm) at the Clipstone Headstocks Museum, and there is a cost of £5. Photo: Brian Eyre