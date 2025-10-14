Urgent appeal for volunteers to support Brinsley Christmas lights event
This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, November 29 but, due to ‘a limited number of councillors and volunteers available’, the council says it is facing having to significantly scale back the event unless we can get extra help from the community.
And it has now appealed to the community for help to make the event go ahead as planned.
On its Facebook page, the council said: “Our annual Christmas light switch-on is always one of the highlights of the year, bringing the community together to celebrate the festive season.
“We’re looking for volunteers who can support us in a few key areas, including, helping to serve teas and coffees on the day, assisting with putting the lights on the Christmas tree in the lead-up to the event and setting up and packing away on the day of the event.
“If you’d be willing to lend a hand, even for a short time, we’d love to hear from you.
"Your support could make all the difference in keeping this much-loved village tradition alive.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact the council through its Facebook page at facebook.com/parishcouncilbrinsley/ or by email at [email protected] or calling 01773 531251 by October 16.