Urgent appeal for missing dog from Sutton after garden escape

A 10-month-old dog called Teddy is missing from his Sutton home – as a rescue charity reuniting lost and stolen animals launches an appeal to help find the missing pup.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Jul 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST

Teddy, a 10-month-old Border Terrier-Jack Russell cross is missing from Sutton.

Beauty’s Legacy, specialising in providing support with locating and reuniting lost or stolen pets, are on hand to help find the missing pup.

Lisa Dean, the charity founder, said: “Do not flood the area with search parties or drones, he will be hiding and terrified.

Most recent photo of missing Teddy.Most recent photo of missing Teddy.
Most recent photo of missing Teddy.
“If seen, do not chase. Please call Beauty’s Legacy immediately.”

Teddy, who is microchipped and wearing yellow collar, was reported missing from Tom Wass Road, on Monday, July 24.

He escaped his garden at 1.20pm and owners and rescue teams are appealing for sightings in the area.

Residents with information about Teddy’s whereabouts can call Beauty’s Legacy on 07866 026343.

Clare Balding will also be broadcasting an appeal for Teddy tonight on Channel 5’s new series – Lost Dogs Live.

There is a large reward for Teddy’s safe return.

