Updated list of Nottinghamshire road closures

Here is the latest list of road closures in Nottinghamshire due to flooding.

The information has been provided by Nottinghamshire County Council and updated this afternoon (Friday, November 15).

More than 20 roads have been closed in Nottinghamshire.

Residents are advised to check before travelling and take extra care- never drive through floodwater.

Ford Lane, Caunton

Caythorpe Road, Caythorpe

Church Gate at the junction of Hall Lane, Colston Bassett

Coronation Road Cossall

Chapel Lane, Farndon

Tinker Lane, Girton

Main Road, Hockerton

Hoveringham Road, Hoveringham

Queens Walk, Nether Langwith, Mansfield

Appleton Gate, Newark

A617 Kelham, Newark

Engine Lane towards Willey Lane Moorgreen (B600/A608), Newthorpe

Blind Lane, Oxton

26 Blackstope Lane, Retford

Grove Road, Retford

Grove Lane, Retford

Shireoaks Road, Shireoaks

Pasture Road, Stapleford

Cross Street / Gainsbrough Road jnc North Street and Leverton Road Side, Sturton Le Steeple

220/224 Northend Cottage, Tollerton Lane, Tollerton

Longster Lane, Sookholme Lane, Warsop

Old London Road, West Drayton

Bracebridge, Cheapside, Worksop

