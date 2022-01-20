UPDATE: Missing Sutton man found safe and well
Derbyshire Police have released an update saying that Steven May, who was last seen on January 10 has been found.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:46 pm
Steven May from Sutton was last seen on Monday, January 10, and was reported missing to Nottinghamshire Police on Sunday, January 16.
It was thought that he may have been camping in the Derbyshire area.
Police had released a picture of his blue Mercedes van this afternoon, but updated their statement at 3pm to say he had been found ‘safe and well’.