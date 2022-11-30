Untaxed van seized by Mansfield South Neighborhood Policing officers
An untaxed van which was found in the Berry Hill area of Mansfield was seized by police officers yesterday (Tuesday, November 29).
By Shelley Marriott
A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook page said: “Mansfield South Neighborhood Policing officers seized this vehicle from a road in the Berry Hill area.
“Checks showed the vehicle to be untaxed since late last year.
“This serves as a reminder to motorists to ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy, safely stored, taxed and insured.”