Unlimited number of engineering apprenticeships on offer at Trentbarton open day

Bus operator Trentbarton normally takes on around five apprentices each year, but this year there is no limit on the number.

If suitable applicants apply, they will be offered the opportunity to study and work within the firm’s engineering teams.

Group engineering director John Bickerton said: “We know there are lots of young people thinking about what they want to do after school or college and we want to give a great opportunity to as many of them as we possibly can.

Trentbarton apprentice technician Lucy Coope.

“We want the 2023 intake to be the biggest yet and to help them thrive in their new career as they learn the trade whilst being paid.

“Many senior people in the bus industry started out as engineering apprentices, so they can all aim high.”

Anyone who thinks they might enjoy earning while learning a valuable trade and gaining an industry-recognised qualification is invited to an open day at the firm’s Langley Mill depot on Saturday, May 20, between 11am and 3pm.

John said: “The open day will give young people a feel of what a career with Trentbarton may look like, while getting them involved in some of the work they may be doing if they do join us.”

Everyone attending will take part in three tasks led by engineers and will get the chance to drive a bus. The visits will finish with a Q&A session for the potential apprentices.

Current apprentice technician Vince Hourd started his apprenticeship in 2019 after applying via Facebook and is just months away from completing his qualification.

Vince, 20, said: “I like how each day is different and we’ve been learning so many different skills. You also see a lot of former apprentices here who have moved up and done well.

“I would encourage any young people to come along to the open day. It’s a great opportunity to see what we do and what they might like to do in the future.”

And it’s not just a role for men – Trentbarton took on its first female apprentice technician in 2022.

Lucy Coope, 18, said: “As a woman I’m treated equally and I would encourage other women to consider such a role. It would be great to get more women as technicians into the bus industry.”

