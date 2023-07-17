Union’s concerns over fire service plans to return Ashfield station to 24-hour cover

In 2018, Nottinghamshire Fire Authority decided to remove full-time crew cover from Ashfield station, on Sutton Road, Kirkby, in favour of on call-only cover at night, in a move criticised by local politicians and residents.

However, at the latest Authority meeting, councillors have approved plans to reinstate the 24-hour cover.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said it would need 12 extra crew members to bring back the cover at a cost of £600,000.

Steve Tucker, of the Fire Brigades Union. (Photo by Local Democracy Reporting Service)

The service said this is “not viable” due to finances, so, instead, firefighters will be moved from other stations to facilitate the plans.

However, the Fire Brigades Union raised concerns over the move, which means there will be a “greater number of occasions” where fire engines are crewed by four firefighters instead of five.

One union member said the plans would lead to “serious and dangerous shortfalls in the crewing of other appliances”.

As part of the plans, four firefighters will be promoted at a cost of £36,000, but the FBU says this will remove staff from fire engines.

Coun Michael Payne, authority chairman, said the service is facing a £1.2 million deficit by the end of the year if it does not receive more Government funding.

The move will decrease call out attendance times from the station by 48 seconds on average and the plans are expected be in place by the end of November 2023.

During the meeting, Steve Tucker, of the FBU in Nottinghamshire, asked: “Will this authority commit to increasing the establishment by 12 to properly crew Ashfield without affecting the level of fire cover provided elsewhere?”

Coun Payne said: “The report is honest and transparent in stating that the proposed deployment of resources acknowledges there will be increased occasions where appliances are crewed with four personnel.

“However, the approach does not mean the service is adopting an approach of permanently crewing with four personnel.”

He said it would “not be prudent or appropriate” to use cash reserves.

Brendan Woodhouse, FBU assistant secretary, said: “It’s completely unacceptable to reinstate this cover, lowering ridership figures at all whole-time stations while simultaneously removing four posts.

“This will lead to serious and dangerous shortfalls in the crewing of other appliances and affect firefighter safety.”

Coun Payne said the direction of resources is for the professional judgement of the chief fire officer.

Coun Nick Raine said the news was “positive” for Ashfield, but raised concerns over the impacts on other areas of the county.

He said: “We’re in a situation where funding is a horrific issue.

“What worries me about this is in terms of ridership levels going from six to four regularly, I’ve got real concerns about that. I am uneasy about it.

“There are complex buildings in the city and we are going to have fewer firefighters riding here.