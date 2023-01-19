Union warns ambulance strikes could go on until March
The Unite union says it will announce further ambulance strikes unless the Government negotiates a fairer pay deal for workers.
East Midlands Ambulance Service workers who are members of the GMB Union are set to strike again in February and Unite has warned action by its EMAS members could continue into March unless the dispute is settled soon.
The union is set to put proposals for further strike dates to members shortly for confirmation.
Confirmation would see more NHS workers join the pay dispute across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Life and limb cover will be negotiated locally with NHS trusts to ensure an emergency response service that genuinely reflects patients’ needs.
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The Government has gone from clapping NHS workers during the pandemic, to ignoring them, insulting them, and now threatening them with the sack if they fight for decent pay.
“A responsible Government would get around the table for real talks with the unions and get the current crisis sorted with a wage deal that matches workers’ expectations.
"Their continued failure to do so will only result in more and more strikes.”
Tina Richardson, EMAS deputy director of human resources and organisational development, said: “We will continue to work with our trade union colleagues closely to support our staff and keep patients safe during these future confirmed periods of industrial action.
"We continue to fully respect the right of our staff to take lawful and peaceful action. However, we are urging national employer and national trade union colleagues to proactively engage and reach a negotiated settlement to the dispute as quickly as possible.”