This is down from 3.7 per cent in the previous reporting period to March, which had been the highest level in 18 months, while it remains below the UK average of 3.8 per cent.

While the region’s economic inactivity rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 21.5 per cent.

Scott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber chief executive, said: “These figures are relatively promising as they suggest the unemployment rate isn’t spiralling upwards after reaching an 18-month peak in the previous set of data.

Scott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber chief executive

“Despite the economic challenges being faced by businesses, they continue to display great resilience by pursuing growth opportunities and seeking to recruit, with our own research via the Chamber’s Quarterly Economic Survey showing a net two per cent growth in the proportion of East Midlands businesses adding to their headcount in the past three months.

“However, future recruitment prospects are less optimistic, with a net six per cent decline for the next three months.

"With intentions to invest in training also down, this suggests businesses need support from Government to invest in their people, whether that be in upskilling their existing workforce or reskilling prospective employees to fill skills gaps.

