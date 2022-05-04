Under-fire Mansfield Woodhouse care home closes following provider's death

The Limes Care Home, Park Road, had its registration suspended after health inspectors found a series of problems including injection needles and sheets soiled with faeces.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission health watchdog visited the care home in February and March 2022.

A report on the February visit has now been made public, although it said after the March visit, the CQC ‘urgently suspended’ the home’s registration and all residents were moved out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Limes Care Home, Park Road, Mansfield Woodhouse.

The family of Mr AA Toorabally, the service’s registered provider, have released a statement, saying he had suffered from a long illness, meaning he was unable to take part in the day-to-day running of the home before his death in February.

They said: “The provider, AA Toorabally, sadly passed away in February 2022, following a long and debilitating illness which left him unable to participate in any day-to-day running of the care home.

“This responsibility was given to a manager put in post to ensure the home continued to run and meet standards.

“Unfortunately, the home was unable to continue running and has since closed.”

An inspection in July 2021 rated the home ‘inadequate’ after it was discovered Covid-19 guidelines ‘were not being effectively followed’.

The service, caring for 17 people aged 65 and over, some of whom were living with dementia, was also placed in ‘special measures’.

Inspectors returned in January, but said ‘significant concerns’ were raised meaning they returned in February, and again in March.

A CQC spokesman said: “We can confirm the CQC has urgently suspended the registration of The Limes following an inspection in March and everyone has safely moved out to alternative accommodation.

“The findings will be published in due course.”

During February’s visit, inspectors found ‘people not protected from the risk of abuse’, ‘government guidance not followed or adhered to’ relating to Covid and ‘not enough adequately trained staff to support people safely’.