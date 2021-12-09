'Unauthorised' development of at risk Derbyshire building and former high street pub sparks concern

The redevelopment of the Edward VII pub in Tibshelf is not adhering to planning conditions put in place by Bolsover Council, according to residents and members of the Tibshelf Local History and Civic Society.

Developers were given the green light to transform the High Street venue into 12 flats in April – but it has been claimed they are going beyond their remit.

Mike Coupe, society secretary, said: “The works being carried out are in contravention of the conditions on the planning approval.

Tibshelf's Edward VII pub when built more than 100 years ago. Image c/o Tibshelf Local History & Civic Society.

"I believe the cause of this may be the lack of liaison between the council's planning and building inspectors’ departments.

"This is not, I understand, a requirement, but I consider it is desirable and essential.”

Mr Coupe called on developers to respect the historic building – and on the council to bring them to task.

He said: “This building has been identified as a heritage building in the developing Tibshelf Neighbourhood Plan.

“It is hoped the council will ensure the developers are required to carry out the works in accordance with the conditions of the planning approval.

“This King Edward VII Hotel is a large building and impacts considerably on the character and street scene in this part of Tibshelf.

“It is essential therefore, that any works respect that character and appearance of the original building.”

Iconic

Resident Simon Haddock previously said the ‘iconic’ building had ‘been vandalised by developers’.

He said the former pub’s striking chimney stacks had disappeared, along with the original red clay tile roof – both in breach of planning permission.

The venue, known locally as ‘The Neddy’, was built in about 1905/06 as a public house trust, intended to control the consumption of spirits.

A council spokesman said: “As this is an active enforcement case we cannot comment on specific issues, but we are looking into the alleged planning conditions’ breaches and are talking with the developer."

In a design and access statement, published with the application, developers said: “These proposals represent the most optimal and viable use of the property, involve minimal external changes and will assist in meeting housing demand in a sustainable location.”