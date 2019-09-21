Unattended bonfire caused house fire in Sutton

Firefighters from Ashfield and Alfreton were called to a house fire in Sutton in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, September 21).

The crews attended the incident at 1.35am in Ashgate, Sutton.

Ashgate in Sutton

The firefighters used one hose reel to put out the fire.