Unattended bonfire caused house fire in Sutton Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters from Ashfield and Alfreton were called to a house fire in Sutton in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, September 21). The crews attended the incident at 1.35am in Ashgate, Sutton. Ashgate in Sutton The firefighters used one hose reel to put out the fire. Warrants executed in Nottinghamshire towns as police investigate murder