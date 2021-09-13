Ultra marathon runner will be running through Mansfield as part of his 1,050km run across England
A runner has set himself the challenge of running more than 1,050kms across England throughout September to raise funds and awareness for male suicide prevention.
Matt Bagwell, 52, is running 21 consecutive Ultra Marathons, which is a distance past 26 miles, to raise £105,000 for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) as part of the ‘Run the Country Ultra’ challenge.
Matt said: “Why am I doing this challenge? I’ve been there. I’ve literally stepped onto the edge, more than once.
"At the last minute, for love, for family, for a tiny glimmer of hope, I chose a different path. I wrote a different story.
"Now I want to share hope, because I know there are so many others across the country who are facing that same darkness.
"I want my journey to bring people together, make new connections between communities. I want to raise awareness and funding for the professionals who save lives, every single day.
"When one life is saved, one person on the end of the phone paid for, then every step, every kilometre, every ultra, they’ll all be worthwhile.”
Matt’s challenge started in Cornwall on September 5, and crosses 43 county borders in England before finishing in London on October 5.
And Matt will be doing his ninth run from Mansfield to Sheffield on Wednesday, September 15.
For more about Matt’s challenge visit www.runthecountryultra.com.
