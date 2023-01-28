Journey of the Mind, a exhibition by arts organisation Without Shape Without Form (WSWF), runs at New Art Exchange in Nottingham from January 28 to April 22.

Following a Queen’s Award for their involvement in a successful lockdown food bank project, which served one million hot meals, WSWF’s touring exhibition addresses themes of mental health in a post-Covid society.With the support of the Arts Council, they are presenting new commissions by Canadian artist Kanwar Singh and British animator Christian Wood.

Specifically for its Nottinghamshire stay, the public programme includes a local football partnership to tackle issues around mental health.WSWF is a unique arts organisation within the UK. Founded in 2017 to champion the universal value of Sikh teachings and heritage in a contemporary context, the volunteer team creates moments of multicultural exchange and dialogue around art, spirituality and mental health.

Journey of the Mind is a unique exhibition that bridges the gap between art, spirituality and mental health. (Photo courtesy of WSWF)

With universal relevance, Sikh teachings explore how to find peace during troubled times, encouraging focused practice, a strong sense of community and service to others.

The New Art Exchange in Nottingham is a special arts venue in a vibrant and diverse community.

Journey of the Mind will take place across the full exhibition spaces, including the main gallery on the ground floor, mezzanine area and street gallery, with further programming taking place in the learning spaces and the performance studio.

Keen to reach those who may feel the arts are not relevant to them, a special football initiative, entitled Nottingham Minds, will collaborate with local youth groups to address mental health.

As WSWF believes the themes of the exhibition are universally applicable, they wanted to encourage audiences to lower their guard and not come with any preconceived ideas about Sikh teachings or the South Asian community.

Designed by Studio Rejane Dal Bello, the branding of Journey of the Mind was intentionally designed to be accessible and invite curiosity.

Entry to the exhibition is free.

For more, see www.nae.org.uk