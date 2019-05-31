Uber-style app for local licenced taxis has launched in Mansfield

A new Uber-style taxi app has launched in Mansfield, that creators say will ensure safe and reliable rides for passengers.

MyCabbii is the brainchild of Colin Cunni, who has partnered with hackney carriage drivers to produce the app.

MyCabbii is the brainchild of Colin Cunni, who has partnered with hackney carriage drivers to produce the app.

However unlike their competitors, MyCabbii connects passengers with local licensed taxi drivers.

The company says this means they are able to provide fast, reliable and safe travel for riders.

The idea is simple -hackney carriage drivers who are licenced with Mansfield District Council register with MyCabbii, and users download the app to hail a ride to their location using the in built map service.

The app allows you to hail a taxi in real time without having to make a phone call, in just a few clicks.

Taxis can be booked in advance, or requested as and when needed.

Other features in the app include choosing the size vehicle you need, and tracking their drivers’ location to see how far away they are.

Colin, 28, says the app uses Mansfield District Council registered hackney taxi drivers to ensure passengers safety.

Colin said: “I partnered with a group of hackney carriage drivers in Mansfield when I posted the idea on social media, and got a positive response.

“When you hail a taxi, you can see the name and details of the driver that comes to pick you up, and any complaints are resolved through the app.

“We currently have 42 drivers in Mansfield registered with MyCabbii, and hope that more will sign up to the service in the future.”

Users can also pay through the app, or by card, making the service easy and simple to use.

Colin, from Glasgow, had the idea for the app when he saw hackney carriage drivers struggle for business when Uber launched in the city, and wanted to find a way to make hailing hackney carriages taxis easier.

“Mansfield is the first place we have launched the app, and hope to expand in more towns and cities.”

To celebrate the launch, MyCabbii is offering 25 per cent off your first three trips with the code Ride25.