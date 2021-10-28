Uber has today, Thursday (October 28) announced that its Local Cab product is launching in Mansfield.

Following a successful pilot of its Local Cab initiative, earlier this year, and which saw launches in six towns and cities across the UK, Uber is now extending the service to other areas of the country.

Mansfield passengers can use the Uber app for local cab firm rides

Anyone opening the Uber app in Mansfield will be presented with the Local Cab option, which connects them with local taxi firm ACE-ABC Taxis.

Residents and visitors to Mansfield had not previously been able to book a ride via Uber, despite the app being opened over 6,500 times per month.

To meet growing demand for trips and extend the use of its app beyond the 40 UK towns and cities in which it currently operates, Uber is looking to work with local operators.

Roger Krishan, Managing Director at ACE-ABC Taxis, said: “We’re proud to bring Local Cab to the people of Mansfield. This provides another way for customers to book with us – and for anyone visiting Mansfield that already uses the Uber app, Local Cab will make it easy to book a ride with a local operator.”

Ash Kebriti, UK General Manager, Uber, said: “The pilot has proved to be a success for operators, riders and local economies. Local operators have seen increased demand for trips and are now actively recruiting new drivers, a positive impact on the local economy.

"We are now excited to roll the product out to more towns and cities across the UK.”