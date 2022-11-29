News you can trust since 1952
Two way traffic signal in Warsop during National Grid works

Motorists may experience delays in Warsop while National Grid carry out works in the area.

By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago - 1 min read

A two way traffic signal will be in place on Wood Street, Warsop, from Monday, December 12, to Thursday, December 15.

This is to allow National Grid works to complete a new connection within their network.

The traffic signal will be in place for 24 hours.

Two way traffic signals will be in place on Wood Street, Warsop

If you are travelling around this area allow a bit of extra time for your journey.

