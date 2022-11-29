Two way traffic signal in Warsop during National Grid works
Motorists may experience delays in Warsop while National Grid carry out works in the area.
By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago - 1 min read
A two way traffic signal will be in place on Wood Street, Warsop, from Monday, December 12, to Thursday, December 15.
This is to allow National Grid works to complete a new connection within their network.
The traffic signal will be in place for 24 hours.
If you are travelling around this area allow a bit of extra time for your journey.