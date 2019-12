Police in Ashfield have executed two warrants in the past two days, in a fight against drugs supply in the area.

A spokesperson for The Sutton neighbourhood policing team, who carried out the warrants said: “Its not only the doors of your advent calendar that get put through during the festive period.

“The Sutton-in-Ashfield neighbourhood Policing team have conducted two warrants over the past two days within Sutton-in-Ashfield as the fight against drugs supply in our area continues.”