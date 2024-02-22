Two-thirds of knife crime convictions in Nottinghamshire were first-time offenders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anti-knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust said the high proportion of first time offenders is a "red flag", showing more investment into preventative measures is needed.

Ministry of Justice figures show 384 first-time knife crime offenders in Nottinghamshire went through the criminal justice system in the year ending September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They accounted for 66 per cent of the total 581 criminals found guilty of knife and offensive weapon offences – down from 71 per cent the year before.

Two-thirds of cautions or convictions for knife crime in Nottinghamshire were handed to first-time offenders

Across England and Wales, the proportion of first-time offenders for a knife and offensive weapon offences fell slightly from 70 per cent in 2022 to 69 per cent last year.

It was the lowest proportion of first-time offenders recorded over the past decade.

Patrick Green, chief executive of the Ben Kinsella Trust, said the high rate of first-time offenders reflects a need for "urgent action and a shift in focus".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "While all knife crime is unacceptable, the high proportion of first-time offenders is a red flag. It exposes a cycle where people are often drawn into violence and face potentially life-altering consequences.

"This is not just a criminal justice issue, but a societal one demanding a multifaceted response."

The figures also show 17 per cent of knife crime offenders in England and Wales last year were under 18-years-old.

Of the offenders dealt with by Nottinghamshire Police, 108 were children (19 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Green said: "Young people are particularly vulnerable to the allure of knife crime due to complex factors like poverty, lack of opportunity, social media and exposure to violence."

"Simply arresting our way out of this crisis is not enough. We need to invest in preventative measures that address these root causes," he added.

Overall, 27 per cent of knife crime offenders in Nottinghamshire were given an immediate sentence while 31 per cent received a suspended sentence.

About 20 per cent of them were given community sentences and 11 per cent were cautioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad