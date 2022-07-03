Emergency services were called to Westfield Lane, Mansfield, at around 12.15pm yesterday (Saturday, July 2) following reports that a house was on fire.

Fire crews spent around 40 minutes tackling the blaze, which caused damage to the inside of the building before being put out.

No one was hurt during the incident, which is now being investigated by police.

Two suspects, a 46-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

They have since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe this was an isolated incident and are confident that there is no further threat to the wider public.

“Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this fire but it is clear that this was an extremely dangerous incident that could have been a lot worse, had the emergency services not got there so fast.

“I would like to reassure residents that we are investigating the incident and our enquiries are continuing today.

“I would also urge anyone in the area to come forward and talk to us if they have any information that could assist our investigation.”