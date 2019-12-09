Two people taken to hospital after three-car crash in Underwood

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving three cars last night (December 8).

Fire engines from Eastwood and Stockhill as well as a specialist rescue unit from Highfields attended the scene just before 8pm.

The aftermath of the crash

The incident happened on Sandhill Road in Underwood.

Upon arrival, crews found three children who had already been assisted out of a car and were being assessed by paramedics.

A man ‘self evacuated’ and was being treated by paramedics.

Two adults were then extricated by crews using hydraulic cutting equipment and taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “The vehicles were made safe and left in the care of Nottinghamshire Police who were investigating the collision.

“All injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, using reference number 000 803 /81219.