PC Amy Botham and PC Ty Foers completed their two-week training earlier this month, during which they learned how to fly and use Nottinghamshire Police’s fleet of remote aircraft safely and effectively.

Particular attention was paid to aerial search procedures over open terrain as more than a third of current drone call-outs relate to missing people.

In the past these searches would have involved either a slow and methodical ground search by officers, or a costly mission involving a police helicopter.

Even in the dead of night, officers now have access to drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras – a resource that has already been used to save lives.

PC Botham said: “I have been a response officer for the last 15 years and I’m really excited by this opportunity.

"Drone technology is playing an ever more important part in our work and the technology is evolving and improving all the time.

“As a police officer it is great to learn new skills and develop in your career and I can’t wait to get started in this new role.

“There’s been a huge amount to learn and the training we have received has been excellent.”

Both new pilots completed written exams in addition to practical flight tests and a scenario based exercise simulating a search for a missing person.

Sergeant Vince Saunders, chief drone pilot at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These really aren’t the kind of drones you see being flown in your local park; they are large, sophisticated and extremely expensive aircraft that must at times be flown in restricted areas in high pressure situations.

“That isn’t a responsibility we take lightly so we must ensure all our pilots are trained to the high standards the public would expect of us.