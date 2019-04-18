Two Kirkby girls to lose their locks to help children with cancer

Lilly Ann, 7 and five-year old Evie McCracken of Kirkby are losing their lovely locks and donating them to a very good cause.

Their proud mum Kirsty Colclough said: “I had seen examples of other girls doing it and the girls need a hair cut so I suggested it to them. they looked at the pictures of other little girls and boys who need hair and they were really happy to help. I am very proud of them.”

Having their hair cut for The Little Princess Trust are Lilly Ann and Evie McCracken of Kirkby

The Little Princess Trust, founded in memory of five-year-old Hannah Tarplee, supplies the best real-hair wigs available, free of charge, to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

The girls will be having their hair cut for the Little Princess Trust on Saturday the 27th of April at perfection hair and beauty on the Kingsway Estate Kirkby at 10am .

Click here to donate.