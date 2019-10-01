Two hotel brands show interest in ambitious Stockwell Gateway development

Two international hotel brands have shown an interest in a new development of the former Mansfield Bus Station site.

Your Chad reported that the ambitious plans to turn Stockwell Gate North into a welcoming gateway to the town were being drawn up by the ARBA group in 2017.

Although the original plans stated that the scheme would be delivered in September 2019, work is yet to begin.

However, Mansfield District Council, alongside ARBA, say the plans are still to go ahead, with an official planning application expected to be submitted by early 2020.

As well as a hotel, the development would offer shops, cafes, offices, leisure and community facilities.

A joint statement from the council and ARBA states: "Detailed plans are being drawn up for the redevelopment of the former Mansfield bus station site on Stockwell Gate North, with a planning application expected to be submitted by the end of this year or early in 2020.

"The redevelopment of the site, which is one of the main gateways into the town centre, is a major scheme involving huge investment from various sources including Mansfield District Council and the developer, ARBA Property Group.

"The site is of strategic importance to the town centre, and it is critical that the development is delivered correctly. As such, a lot of analysis and specialist input is needed, and this takes time. However, a detailed feasibility study has taken place and both the council and ARBA Property Group are pleased that plans are continuing to progress well.

"ARBA Property Group is in talks with two international hotel brands, and both have confirmed interest and support for Mansfield and in particular the bus station site for their brand. Brand financial support has also been confirmed.

"The brands do not typically own the hotel, which is why ARBA Group has also engaged with a hotel management company to implement and deliver a branded hotel.

"This is the case for a great many of the branded hotels and essentially ensures great standards and quality to its customers.

"While a comprehensive business plan has been drawn up with the hotel management company to run the hotel, there is also significant interest from food, drink and leisure operators for different aspects of the site.

"The redevelopment of the site is part of the council’s overall vision to rejuvenate the town centre. Since the plans were first announced, the council has secured initial funding from the future high streets fund, which could potentially lead to £25m of further support.

"In addition, the district was among 100 places recently invited to apply for another £25m of funding from the government’s new towns fund. This is aimed at improving transport, broadband connectivity, skills and culture in areas with proud industrial and economic heritage.

"The £1.4m refurbishment of Old Town Hall is nearing completion and the £2.4m project to improve the appearance of Walkden Street car park is due to start later in the autumn. The Townscape Heritage project to restore the heritage of the Leeming Street and Market Place area thanks to £850,000 of National Lottery Heritage Fund money is also underway.