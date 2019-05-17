Two charged with kidnap after man 'bundled into back of his car and driven round for hours' in Sutton

Two people have been charged with kidnap and robbery after an incident in Sutton.

A 44-year-old man was approached by three men armed with hammers and a knife while he was sitting in his car in Outram Street at around 11.30am on Sunday May 12.

Stock image

He was threatened and forced into the back of his car before being driven round for a number of hours and held against his will.

He was later released but his car was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered outside King's Mill Hospital.

Kyle Broome, 32, of Wrightsons Close, Sutton, is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today in connection with the incident.

Lee Davis, 33, of Brookhill Court, Sutton-in-Ashfield, appeared at the same court on Tuesday May 14 and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 12.