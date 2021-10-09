Two arrested after high-speed police chase in Mansfield area

A car is reported to have been hit in St John’s Street, Mansfield, before the suspects took off.

While officers at the scene were making enquiries into the incident, which happened at around 3.15am, a vehicle was reportedly being driven dangerously along Quarry Lane.

Officers in the area attempted to stop the vehicle before a high-speed pursuit began.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield police have arrested two men, aged 24 and 26.

The pursuit led them into Warsop Vale, where the car is believed to have lost control and crashed in Sookholme Lane.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, were found to have minor injuries. Officers are working to establish the driver of the car and both were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an incident.

White powder was also recovered nearby and the 24-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A substance.

Sergeant Kate Long, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is not only law, but a responsibility, to stop at the scene of an incident, and officers will pursue any reports of this nature.

“Thankfully only minor injuries were sustained, and officers were able to detain two men before any more potential danger was caused.

“Our job as officers is to keep people safe, and this especially includes on Nottinghamshire’s roads, and we hope these efforts show the dedication of officers and offer reassurance to the public.