Two 16-year old boys have each been charged with 10 offences related to burglaries and car thefts.

Both boys are charged with three counts of burglary dwelling and theft, four counts of theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

The charges relate to a number of incidents

The charges relate to a number of incidents which took place between June 2-5 in Mansfield, Ravenshead and Arnold.

The teenagers are due to appear in Mansfield Magistrates' Court today, June 7.