Twelve suspects from across the East Midlands, including Mansfield, charged with Class A drugs conspiracy

Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated County Lines officers joined multiple other policing teams to carry out a series of coordinated raids at addresses in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire between February 26, and March 7.

They seized Class A and Class B drugs, large amounts of cash, high-value items and equipment associated with the illegal drugs trade when executing warrants at homes in Mansfield, Nottingham, Coalville, Leicestershire, and Spalding in Lincolnshire.

Four men appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on February 27, and were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on March 27.

Godpraise Bouwen, 21, of Aster Road, Nottingham, has been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs;

Tarell Comrie-Patterson, 27, of Blue Bell Hill Road, Nottingham, has been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs;

Jaysaniel Grant, 25, of Blue Bell Hill Road, Nottingham, has been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs;

Sipho Ncube, 28, of Harvington Road, Birmingham, has been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

Six other men and a woman will make their first appearance before magistrates on March 15.

David Poyser, 58, of Meden Bank, Pleasley, Mansfield, has been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs;

Jeanette Talbot, 54, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, has been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs;

Jephte Fikula, 28, of HMP Nottingham, has been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs;

Aiden Farah, 20, of Peveril Street, Nottingham, has been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs;

Amang Kanyi, 24, of Botany Avenue, Nottingham, has been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs;

Kevin Wilde, 47, of Albert Road, Coalville, has been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs;

Laquarne Fogo, 19, of Cameron Road, Derby, has been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

Yesterday (Thursday, March 7) a further man, Gaiel Landu, 23, of Collmead Court, Northampton, was also charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

He was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Friday, March 8).

Two men, aged 20 and 23, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply Class A drugs, have been bailed as investigations continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a complex and challenging investigation and I am pleased our recent enforcement action has allowed us to put twelve suspects before the courts.

“I would like to thank all the police teams who worked together to execute these warrants and help us secure such a successful outcome for this enforcement element of our investigation.

“Class A drugs destroy lives across our neighbourhoods and spread misery among the most vulnerable people in our communities, so our proactive police work to disrupt this illegal trade continues.”

The enforcement action comes as Nottinghamshire Police continues to tackle drug dealing between neighbouring counties.