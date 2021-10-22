TV cameras heading to Sutton - and they want to film you

A TV crew is heading to Sutton to film – and is looking for people to appear on camera.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:00 am

A team from ITV news are heading to Idlewells Shopping Centre on Wednesday, October 27, to ‘film a panel event reacting to the government’s autumn budget’.

Describing it as ‘an exciting opportunity, a centre spokesman said: “They want to speak to families, students and business owners about what they would like to see Chancellor Rishi Sunak announce to support people and businesses.”

Email [email protected] to get involved.

The TV team will be at Idlewells Shopping Centre.

