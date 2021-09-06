Turn up ‘unfiltered and fabulous’ for Nottinghamshire Pride march

The traditional pride march, celebrating the county’s LGBTQIA+ community, will take place in Nottingham on September 11.

Plans for a full Pride event have been stripped back due to government guidance

Leigh Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Pride, said: “The march has always been the soul and centre of Notts Pride; it anchors us all to the core purposes of the Pride movement.

Revellers at a past Pride march.

“If you feel able to join the march, turn up as your proudest self – unfiltered and fabulous, whatever that means for you.

“Many who rely on Pride to feel a sense of community, safety and acceptance will be delighted that this year’s celebrations will go ahead in person.

“Our main aim is to provide a safe environment and we are continuing to work to ensure the festival is secure and the correct measures are implemented.

“Tickets, barriers, extra security and limits on numbers are not what Notts Pride is about, so taking it back to the march seemed the most fitting way to celebrate.

“As we prepare to take to the streets again, it’s vital to take stock and remember the sacrifices and contributions made over the years to get us where are today.

“We’re looking forward to meeting more of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies in September this year, and welcoming back those who were unable to celebrate in person with us in 2020.

“This year’s theme will be all about reflecting and reconnecting and we will stand in solidarity against hate and everything that unites us.”

People wishing to participate in the march should gather from 10am at the top of Albert Street, near St. Peter’s Church.

The march will then set off at 11am, passing through the city centre and dispersing at the end of Broad Street in Hockley – Pride’s home for the past seven years.

Wearing a mask is strongly recommended and people are encouraged to do a lateral flow test before attending.

For more information, see nottinghamshirepride.co.uk