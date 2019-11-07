Tumble dryer warning after Kirkby garage fire

A warning has been issued by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue after a tumble drier fire today. (November 7).

Just before midday today, both appliances from Ashfield Fire Station responded to a fire in Kirkby.

The shocking aftermath of the fire

On arrival a garage was found to be on fire.

A hose reel, thermal imaging camera and breaking in gear was used to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire was found to be a tumble dryer, and the fire service has released these images to warn others of what could happen when tumble dryers are left unattended.

For tumble dryer safety advice see: electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/